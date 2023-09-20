Multiple Crashes Jam Highway 1 in Coquitlam, Surrey CCTV Video Footage

Multiple crashes jam Highway 1 in Coquitlam, Surrey Getting around in the Lower Mainland has become quite difficult today due to several incidents along major roads on Tuesday. Navigating through the Lower Mainland on Tuesday has become problematic due to a series of incidents along major roadways. In the morning, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Coquitlam, temporarily obstructing the left lanes of westbound Highway 1. This incident took place to the west of the Port Mann Bridge. Additionally, shortly thereafter, a stalled vehicle in the HOV lane on the eastern side of the bridge caused further traffic congestion. In the meantime, a collision involving seven vehicles occurred just prior to reaching 160th Street in Surrey along Highway 1, causing the HOV and left lane to be obstructed.

Traffic is moving at a sluggish pace starting from 200 Street in Langley. You can opt for the Coquitlam exit lanes or consider using the Patullo Bridge as alternative routes. The estimated fatality rate saw a decrease to 1.35 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2022, down from 1.37 fatalities per 100 million VMT in 2021. Americans have been driving more in 2022 compared to the peak of the pandemic, with an almost 1% increase over 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also anticipates a decline in fatalities during the fourth quarter of 2022. This marks the third consecutive quarterly decrease in fatalities following seven consecutive quarters of increases that began in the third quarter of 2020.

Multiple Crashes Jam Highway 1

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the ongoing national issue of traffic deaths and the need for collective action to reverse the recent upward trend. He highlighted the National Roadway Safety Strategy as a pivotal initiative to enhance traffic safety nationwide, aiming for a future where preventable tragedies become a thing of the past. NHTSA’s projections indicate that 27 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico are expected to have reduced fatalities in 2022 compared to 2021, while 23 States are expected to have seen an increase.



In January 2022, the Department of Transportation (DOT) released the comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS), a roadmap to tackle the traffic fatalities and serious injuries crisis. This strategy adopts the Safe System Approach, focusing on safer roads, safer people, safer vehicles, safer speeds, and improved post-crash care. The NRSS is complemented by substantial safety funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Additionally, the DOT announced over $800 million in grants in February to support projects addressing high-crash areas. The DOT has also launched the Call to Action campaign as the next phase of the NRSS and released a one-year progress report with data visualizations highlighting the scope of the U.S. roadway safety problem.