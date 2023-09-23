Mulugu Accident: NIT-W Student Dies, Five Others Hurt in Car Crash Footage

A second-year BTech student in Mulugu was killed and five others were injured in a road accident on Thursday. The accident happened near Jangalapalli in Mulugu. All the students, who were part of the same batch, were returning from a friend’s place in Laknavaram Lake. The deceased was 19-year-old Thadapalle Nissy, who hails from Visakhapatnam. The others who were injured were Murthuza and Umar, Shreya and Sujith, and Sai. Keep reading the whole article for not to miss any details.

The incident occurred when Murtuza, the driver of the vehicle, lost control and collided with a divider. The car then collided with an electric pole and tipped over, resulting in the death of the driver. Relatives of the deceased then informed local residents who promptly rushed the injured to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, where the police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (Causing Death by Reckless or Irresponsible Driving).