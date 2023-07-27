Mum-Pune e-way Crash: Kin of Man Who Died Get Rs 1.5cr After 5 years Footage

The news of another crash is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Thane awarded a compensation of Rs 1.49 crore to a woman and her two children, five years after the accidental death of her husband in a road accident. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The deceased is survived by his wife, and two daughters aged 13 and six. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. On May 21, 2018, at around 7:15 pm, he was driving a car on the Mumbai – Pune expressway. As he drove on the Panvel Raiged lane, the travel bus rammed into his car from behind leaving him severely injured. He was declared brought dead by MGM Hospital, Kamothe. The claimants blamed it on negligent driving of Neeta’s tours and travels. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Mum-Pune e-way Crash

