MUM vs EBG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Indian Football League

We have a piece of exciting news for sports lovers, especially football lovers because the Indian Football League 2023 is back and it is going to play its next match. Yes, you heard right this match is set to be played between Mumbai City FC (MUM) and another team SC East Bengal (EBG). The match is going to take place at Mumbai Football Arena. It will begin to play at 08:00 pm on Saturday 16 December 2023. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in brief about this match.

This league started recently, so both teams did not play many matches but played well. According to the points table, Mumbai City has played seven matches in which the team faced four wins, three draws, or didn’t lose any match. The team MUM is currently ranked in the 4th place on the points table. On the other side, SC East Bengal has faced two wins, three draws, or three losses, and the team is ranked in the 8th position on the points table. It is reported both teams are going to play their first face-to-face match.

Mumbai City FC (MUM) Possible Starting 11 1.Phurba Lachenpa, 2. Mehtab Singh, 3. Rahul Bheke, 4. Rostyn Griffiths, 5. Akash Mishra, 6. Lalengmawia, 7. Vinit Rai(C), 8. Greg Stewart, 9. Abdenasser El Khayati, 10. Vikram Pratap Singh, 11. Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz

SC East Bengal (EBG) Possible Starting 11 1.Prabhsukhan Singh, 2. Lalchungnunga Lalchungnunga, 3. Mandar Rao Dessai, 4. Nishu Kumar, 5. Hijazi Maher, 6. Souvik Chakrabarti, 7. Nandhakumar Sekar, 8. Borja Herrera, 9. Saul Crespo Prieto, 10. Naorem Mahesh Singh, 11. Cleiton Silva

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on JioCinema. If we talk about the team winning prediction Mumbai City has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match against East Bengal. However, nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and waiting for this match. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.