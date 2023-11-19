Mumbai: 16-year-old Addicted to Mobile Games Dies by Suicide, Shocking News

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a teenage boy who committed suicide when his father stopped him from playing mobile games. Yes, you heard right a teenage boy allegedly committed suicide because his father stopped him from playing games and this news has become the talk of the town on internet sites. He was a 16-year-old boy and now the news of his death is trending rapidly on social media. Many questions related to this tragic incident are surfacing on the internet, so we created an article and shared all the details related to this topic.

After the news related to this incident came out, many questions arose in the minds of people and the officials also continued the investigation. The case of this incident began when authorities received a report from an Atlanta hospital on Friday about a teenage boy who was brought dead to the hospital. After receiving the report, the deputies reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the father of the deceased. His father stated that he was addicted to mobile games and he spends most of his time playing games on his mobile phone. Scroll down this page to know more…

16-year-old Addicted to Mobile Games Dies

His father said “He stopped him several times and warned him not to play the game for long. Now, this time the man got angry and warned his son about the same again when the boy said that If he stops he’ll hurt himself.” Him.” On Thursday night around 11:30 pm, his father snatched the mobile phone from the boy and told him to sleep, on which the boy got angry and the family went to bed later. On the next day, Friday, around 10:30 am, the boy’s father woke up and found his son hanging using a scarf in the kitchen tin shed. Keep reading…

Furthermore, when the father saw his son hanging, he felt hopeful that his son was still alive. He cut the scarf and immediately took her to an Atlanta hospital, where a medical officer declared her dead before admission. The boy died at the age of 16 after committing suicide late on Thursday 16 November 2023. An official from Malwani police station said, that since the father did not suspect any foul play and did not lodge any complaint, the police registered an accidental death report. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report. The investigation is ongoing and details have not been released. We will update you soon.