Mumbai: 18-yr-old killed in Marine Drive Hostel, Suspect Too Jumps on Track

In this article, we are going to talk about an 18 years old who was killed in the Marine Drive hostel. Police surmise that she was discovered naked in her room and had been involved s8xullay assault. This news is making a great buzz among the netizens and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. It is also shared that the suspect jumps on track after this crime incident. Many questing is arriving in people’s minds, so we made an article and shared the complete details related to her death.

According to the exclusive reports, she had come to Mumbai from Akola and she was pursuing a diploma in computer engineering in Mumbai. She was last seen at 11:30 on Monday night by her hostel mates and later on Tuesday morning, her room was found locked. Her hostel room is on the fourth floor of the hostel. There is no entry of her leaving the hostel in the register nor she answering any calls then the hostel authorities called the police and they entered the room. Police commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh shared that she was discovered lying unclothed on the floor except for a dupatta tied around her neck. Scroll down and read continue.

After this incident, police began an investigation with a headcount of all hostel inmates and staff and found that the security guard was missing. The police commissioner said The security guard fled and leave the hostel at around 5 am on Tuesday morning. Before leaving, he left his phone behind at the hostel. It is also coming out that the hostel watchman named Prakash Kanojia. He ran away from the incident place and sometime later, it is coming out that he died after jumping on the train tracks between Charni Road and Marine Lines stations and was killed instantly.

The police shared that the security guard was the suspect and he was 33 years at the time of his death and died after jumping on the railway track. He was a native of Uttar Pradesh and his father had also worked at the same hostel for nearly 20 years after which he got the job. Now the dead body of the girl was sent to the post-mortem and it is expected that the victim's family arrived in Mumbai. It is said that the suspect felt guilty after the sexual assault and the murder but nothing can be said before the complete investigation.