Mumbai: 28-year-old Fotball Coach Rs 9.8 Lakh to Scammers Offering Part-time Jobs

Online scams are rapidly increasing day by day everywhere. Another scam news is found that a football coach loses Rs 10 lakh. As per the reports, he lost his 10 lakh in an online job offer scam. The offer proposal was come at his Whatsapp app. Online scams increase risks. As we know scams are happening more and more through the internet and other social media platforms. Basically, you are more likely to fall victim to fraud or cyber offenses than any other crime. Currently, this news has gone viral and caught a lot of attention from the viewers. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a 28-year-old football coach fell into an online scam in which he lost 10 lakh. He got an online job offer on his WhatsApp. The football coach is from Mumbai and the name is described as Joel Chetty who lost his 10-lakh in an online scam. The scammer believed him for the part-time job, initially paying Chetty for tasks. Further, Joel Chetty is a football coach and, living in Malad West. After, investigation it was found that Joel Chetty received a fake message on his WhatsApp for a part-time job.

28-year-old Football Coach Rs 9.8 Lakh

The scammer’s name is found as Neha through the true caller and she said that she is working at Digital Osian, L.L.C.India. where the company is offering part-time jobs. Basically, the job they mentioned was about subscribing to a YouTube channel, taking screenshots of it, and sending those pictures to Digital Osian, L.L.C. India company. The football coach agreed to that and he gave his personal bank details to the scammer such as his UPI ID and many more. The scammer sent him a telegram link. The coach first got Rs150 and later he got Rs 2000.

After that, the scammer asked for Rs 9000 to create an account and even the scammer asked for Rs 40, 000 for another task order. The scammer took money of Rs 9,87,620 from August 16 to August 21. The football coach later realized he was stuck in an online scam. Later, the football coach Jeol filed a case against the three unknown scammers. This highlights the online scams that are increasingly making people fool. The technology is good for us as well as bad. It is important to never give your personal information to any unknown person. Scammers use dating websites, social networks, and chat rooms to get personal details or money from people.