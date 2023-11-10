Mumbai: 3 Killed, Six Injured In Multi-Car Crash At Bandra-Worli Sea Link

On Thursday evening, a tragic incident occurred in which three individuals were tragically killed and several were injured after a vehicle traveling at a high speed collided with a group of six vehicles that had been parked at the Toll Plaza in the direction of Bandra, according to the police. The vehicle in question had reportedly been traveling from Worli in a fast manner to reach Bandra. Let’s continue with the reading of this article. So, you don’t miss any details related to this accident.

Three persons lost their lives and six others were injured in a tragic accident that took place on Thursday night at the Bandra toll plaza on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident started when a speeding Toyota Innova on its way to Bandra collided with a Mercedes about 100 meters from the toll booth. The accident took place at around 10:15 pm. The Toyota Innova then attempted to flee the spot by colliding with several other vehicles queuing up at the toll booth. In this unfortunate incident, the police said that two women and a man lost their lives. Go below and keep reading for more details.

3 Killed, Six Injured In Multi-Car Crash

A senior police officer, Krishnakant Upadhyay, said that the driver sped up after the collision and hit two or three other cars at the toll plaza, resulting in damage to six vehicles. Nine people were injured in the accident, three of them died, while two of the six injured are in critical condition. The Toyota Innova driver, who also got minor injuries in the crash, has been arrested. Law enforcement officials have taken the driver and his car into custody as the investigation into the incident begins. There have been a lot of car accidents in the area lately, and this 8-lane bridge connects Bandra in the West Mumbai area to Worli in the South Mumbai area. Further investigations are ongoing. Continue with reading.