Mumbai Airhostess Dies in High-Speed Car Crash in Juhu CCTV Footage

We feel saddened to share that an air hostess lost her life in a crash. According to the sources, the incident happened on Thursday early morning in Juhu. The victim and her friends were returning home from a party. After, coming to this news has made headlines on every social media platform. This news is circulating on social media and people are searching this in huge quantities. A girl lost her life in a crash. The girl’s BMW crashed into a BMC truck in Juhu. The CCTV clip also circulated on the internet. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, A 29 years old girl lost her life in a crash. She was an Air hostess. She was from Delhi. Her BMW crashed into a BMC truck. This accident happened last week at 3:35 am. The air hostess who died in a crash name was Pallavi Bhattacharya. She came to Mumbai to get a tattoo on her hand removed. She came to Mumbai to remove her tattoo because the airline community said her to remove the tattoo before joining another airline.

Mumbai Airhostess Dies in High-Speed Car Crash

According to the police department statements, the accident happened on Friday. Further, the police department also said the girl was driving the vehicle at a speed of 120kmph. The car’s speed was seen on the speedometer at 120kmph. The BMW’s driver was Adhvaryu Bhandekar who was 27. Adhvaryu Bhandekar works in the merchant navy. Pallavi Bhattacharya was sitting with her two friends back side of the BMW. They all were returning home from a party in Saki Naka. On that day Adhvaryu Bhandelar lost control of his vehicle. This is very heartbreaking news for their family.

Further, the driver was driving a BMW in a drunken state which cause the tragic crash. This accident happened on Thursday early morning. As per reports, the victim originally hailed from Kolkata, West Bengal. Recently, she changed her airline job. She was selected by a news airline company, but she was asked to remove the tattoo from her hand which is an airline company’s terms and conditions. After, the accident Pallavi Bhattacharya was rushed to near hospital but where doctors declared her dead. There is no more information is released about this news. Pallavi was suffering from a financial situation after losing her airline job. If we get any other information regarding this news we update you on the same site.