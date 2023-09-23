Mumbai mall fire doused; 14 rescued, firemen suffer smoke inhalation problems. Tragically, a fire that erupted in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Saturday resulted in the loss of a 60-year-old individual’s life in the Raintree building A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday when a fire engulfed Mumbai’s Dadar area’s Raintree building, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a 60-year-old individual. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and successfully brought the flames under control, as per news agency ANI.

Furthermore, the previous day, a significant fire outbreak occurred at Hira Panna Mall in suburban Oshiwara, Mumbai. This fire was confined to approximately 10 to 12 shops within the mall, causing damage to electrical wiring and installations. There were concerns about individuals possibly being trapped inside, as reported by news agency PTI. On Friday afternoon, a significant fire incident occurred at Mumbai’s Hira Panna Mall in suburban Oshiwara. A total of 25 fire brigade vehicles, including 12 fire engines, swiftly responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

Mumbai Mall Fire Doused

The fire was contained within a specific area, affecting approximately 10 to 12 shops within the mall, where it engulfed electrical wiring and installations. The incident was categorized as “level-2,” signifying a major fire. There were concerns about the possibility of individuals being trapped inside, according to an official quoted by news agency PTI.



Regrettably, three firefighters from the Goregaon fire station had to be admitted to a hospital due to suffocation. Their names are Sandip Maruti Patil, Raju Uttam Shingankar, and Yogesh Kondawar. While Sandip and Raju were rushed to Cooper Hospital, Yogesh received treatment at a trauma care hospital. Fortunately, their condition is reported to be stable. The fire erupted at the mall, situated near the Oshiwara police station, at approximately 3:10 pm.