Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Zaveri Bazar, 60 Residents Evacuated

The breaking news is coming from Mumbai. The news is coming that a massive fire breaks out at Zaveri Bazar.

This fire happened on Friday in Dhanji Street, Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai. This massive blaze is now under control.

At least 60 residents were rescued and one was injured in a major fire that broke out in a residential building in the congested Zaveri Nazar area of South Mumbai early on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said. The blaze took place in an old six-story building at Dhunji Street as people slept around 1.30 a.m. At that time all people were sleeping when this incident happened. Now, the fire is under control. Further, the police department is not still shared how many objects were affected by this fire. This news is making huge controversy.

On this incident day, one local person called the fire brigade. The fire brigade reached the spot and the rescue team control the blaze and save the all people. The Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed there to battle the conflagration with the flames engulfing all the floors of the building. As a precaution, the firemen quickly evacuated the residents using the staircase of an adjacent building even as the ceiling and portions of the stairway started collapsing. Further, the police department also shared the victim identification who was injured in this massive fire. One person, Parag Chakankar, 40, sustained certain minor injuries in the fire, but he was treated and allowed to go. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.