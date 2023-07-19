Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Six Dead, Five Injured in Road Accident CCTV Video

The news of another death is coming out, and we will give you all the information from this article. Six people were killed whereas five others sustained injuries after a container hit a jeep near Padgha Khadavali turning point on Mumbai Nashik highway on Tuesday morning. The accident took place at around 7: 30 am near Lucky Hotel on the highway where in the past, too many accidents were reported. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. According to Padgha police, the vehicle carrying passengers was going towards Padgha while another vehicle was coming from Nashik when the crash happened. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the highway. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Let us tell you the accident’s reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share as soon as possible. Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the accident that happened. When this incident happened, people were shocked. This is a very shocking time for everyone. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms.

This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.