Mumbai-Pune Expressway Crash: Four Injured After 8 Vehicles Rammed Into Each Other

A massive accident has been reported on Mumbai Express Highway on Thursday. The videos of the horrifying accident are viral on the internet. The accident was so huge that many vehicles collided with each other. The accident has been reported near Khopoli on Mumbai Express Highway. Several people have been injured as per the reports. The police rushed to the accident site and helped the injured and admitted them to hospital. The express highway was jammed for some time. Read the whole article to get the full information.

It has been reported that a truck first hit a car when its brake failed and consequently many vehicles rammed into each other. People got terrified by the accident. But the relieving thing is that no major injury has been reported to anybody and all accident victims are safe. No casualty has been reported so far. Some reports say that at least 12 vehicles collided with each other. Videos from the accident site show the vehicles are badly wrecked. Many ambulances reached the spot as soon as possible and provided first aid to the injured. The accident victims were in great panic as some cars were completely damaged. But the people are also very grateful as after confronting such a huge accident, no casualty took place.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Crash

It has also been in the news that the Mumbai Pune Expressway was temporarily closed for repair work due to which the vehicles rammed into each other. According to the police, the work of removing the vehicles has been started. According to police in this multi-vehicle pile-up, most were cars and are badly damaged by the massive accident but the surprising and good thing is that there is no loss of life despite such a massive accident. People are posting their messages on Twitter as accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Express highway are the result of a Lack of lane discipline, lack of Highway driving skills and unskilled drivers. This massive accident has spread a wave of fear among people as the Mumbai-Pune Express highway is the busiest.

Some people even conveyed a message to Mr Nitin Gadkari, ‘Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India’ that until highway driving discipline and driving skills are not implemented, the highways would not be safe. The problem of overtaking from the left side and lane speed etc are many safety rules which should be strictly implemented. And it is also true that many people are not aware of the rules of the highway lanes if a survey is conducted. The use of mobile phones is also can be the reason for accidents. Stay tuned……