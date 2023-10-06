Mumbai: Seven Killed, 40 Injured In Fire At 7-Storey Building In Goregaon

Recently, a tragic incident occurred in which 7 people died and many were injured badly. Yes, you heard right this incident was so horrifying, and some pictures are also shared on online platforms. There are lots of people showing their interest in this topic and many are sharing their reactions thier reactions to this incident. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also shared statements and reports about this incident. Our sources have also fetched a lot of information about this incident and we will share all the available details in this article. So, keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

According to the sources and reports, this fire sparked at about 3 a.m. at the Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West’s Azad Nagar locality and it turned into a fatal fire incident. This incident occurred when a massive fire broke out at a 7-storey Building in Goregaon located in Mumbai, India. The news of this news is making headlines on the news channels and this incident gaining the attention of many people or netizens. There is an investigation also began after this incident and the authorities are continuing their investigation. Still, several things remain to share with you, so swipe up this page.

Seven Killed, 40 Injured In Fire At 7-Storey Building

In this incident, a total of 7 people passed away and more than 40 people were injured badly. The injured were immediately rushed to two nearby hospitals, including HBT Hospital and Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Out of the 7 dead people, two were identified as minors. On the other side, The 40 people injured in this incident include 12 men and 28 women, including a minor. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared thier reaction via a post on his Twitter account. In this post, he said, “It is painful to know about the loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai, and our community is in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided.”

This incident was so terrible that covered the building from all sides and burned down shops, scrap material, cars, and other vehicles parked on the ground floor. The identification of dead people and the injured has not been confirmed or shared yet, Not much information has been shared yet. The reason behind this fire incident is still unknown and the circumstances surrounding this incident are also not disclosed yet.