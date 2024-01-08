Mumbai: Two Arrested For Trying to Enter Actor Salman Khan’s Farmhouse

Good day, Today a news has come stating that two individuals were apprehended for attempting to enter the farmhouse of actor Salman Khan near Mumbai. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Two individuals were apprehended for attempting to trespass into actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai. The arrested individuals asserted that they were fans and had a desire to meet the actor. On January 4, two men, identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing Sikh, were arrested for attempting to trespass into actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai, Maharashtra, according to the police.

The accused informed the security guards at Arpita Farmhouse that they were fans of Salman Khan and wanted to meet him, but they provided false names during the encounter. Subsequently, they attempted to gain access to the farmhouse by leaping over bushes, scaling the boundary wall, and cutting the barbed wires installed atop the wall. As the security guards grew suspicious of their actions, they alerted the police. The accused were subsequently apprehended and handed over to the police. During the arrest, fake Aadhaar cards were discovered in possession of the accused. Mumbai Police conducted a security assessment for Salman Khan following a threat posted on Facebook by an account purporting to belong to incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, targeting the actor.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police conducted a security reassessment for Salman Khan following an implicit threat posted on Facebook. Upon discovering the potential threat from the Facebook post, the actor was promptly notified. Law enforcement authorities have initiated efforts to trace the source by reaching out to Facebook for details on the account holder and associated IP address. Salman Khan’s security measures were heightened following a death threat received via email in March, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi is implicated as the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The email, composed in Hindi, conveyed that Salman Khan should have viewed the recent interview given by Lawrence Bishnoi to a news channel, emphasizing the potential danger if he hadn’t seen it. The threat came from an account alleging to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with Bishnoi’s photo as the display picture. It’s important to note that Lawrence Bishnoi is presently incarcerated in a drugs smuggling case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).