Mumbai: Two Charred After Car Crashes into Road Divider in Matunga Caught on Camera

Drunk and drive car accident burned down to flames and resulted in demise of two people in Mumbai. Tragedy struck on the Sion-Trombay road in Mumbai when a speeding car burst into flames, claiming the lives of two brothers and leaving three others injured. The occupants had been indulging in alcohol consumption throughout the night prior to the early morning accident. Authorities suspect that the car was traveling at speeds exceeding 100 kmph and that a potential CNG tank leak led to the fire. The driver, who is also the car's owner, is anticipated to face legal charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and reckless driving.

Two Charred After Car Crashes into Road Divider

Kunal Aatar, a 33-year-old resident of Nerul, is married to a woman hailing from Mandale village in Anushakti Nagar, as per police reports. On Sunday, after dropping his wife off at her parents’ home, Aatar made the decision to join four Mandale residents – Pravin Mulji Waghela (18), Ajay Mulji Waghela (21), Harsh Kadam (19), and Ritesh Bhoir (25) – for a night out.



They visited a bar in Ghatkopar, and at around 4 am, they set out in a Hyundai i20 towards south Mumbai to explore renowned Ganeshotsav pandals and Marine Drive. Tragically, near Ganga Vihar hotel in Matunga, their car collided with a road divider at high speed, resulting in a severe impact that led to the immediate ignition of the vehicle, as recounted by a police officer from the Sion police station. According to the officer, Aatar was at the wheel, with Ajay Waghela seated in the front passenger seat. Tragically, Ajay and Pravin, two brothers who had left school early, lost their lives at the accident scene. Meanwhile, Kadam sustained severe burns, amounting to 90%, and is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at Sion General Hospital. The police suspect that the vehicle was traveling at a speed exceeding 100 kmph, and the collision might have caused a leak in the CNG tank, leading to the car catching fire.



“Aatar and Bhoir have sustained minor injuries. We are in the process of filing charges against Aatar, who is also the car’s owner, under various sections including 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), in addition to sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” explained the police officer. The police have indicated that they obtained blood samples from Aatar to conduct alcohol tests, and their initial findings suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol.