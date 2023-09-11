Mumbai’s: 2 Brothers Killed and 3 Others Injured After Car Catches Fire in Matunga

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that two brothers lost their lives due to a car fire. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did this terrible accident happen? What other damage has been caused by this accident? Apart from the death of two brothers, has anyone else suffered any injuries due to this accident? Are the police looking for this case and many more questions are being raised regarding this accident? Do you all also want to know about this accident, If yes then stay with us till the end of the article, We have brought you the complete news related to this accident.

This accident happened in Mumbai on Tuesday in which it is known so far that two brothers died and three other people were injured when a car caught fire. It is being told that this accident happened with 5 people at 4 o’clock in the morning when he was going by car. The news of this terrible accident has attracted people’s attention.

People are making this news viral on social media platforms very fast. As soon as the police got information about this accident, the police immediately reached the spot where the police saw that the car was badly burnt and there were 5 people in the car, out of which 3 people were injured and 2 people were injured. He died on the spot. Police took 3 injured people to the nearest hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment. The police have sent the bodies of the remaining two brothers for postmortem, sealed the accident area, and started further investigation on this case.

In this accident case, the police have revealed the names and ages of both the dead people, in which they told Prem Vaghela was an 18-year-old teenager and the other was Ajay Vaghela, whose age the police said to be 20 years. The police have also revealed the names of the injured people, out of which Harsh Kadam, 20, suffered 60 to 70% burn injuries, while Hitesh Bhoir, 25, who was traveling in another car, and driver Kunal Attar, 25, also sustained serious burn injuries. An official of Sion police station said all the people in the car were residents of suburban Mankhurd. When this accident happened, the people present in the vehicle were going towards Marine Drive.