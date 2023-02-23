MUN vs BAR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are going to share amazing news for those who love to watch a football match. This match is going to be played between Manchester United vs Barcelona. UEFA Europa League is all set for this match as this league is coming with two outstanding teams. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people and they always give their best to entertain their fans with their amazing gameplay. Here we have more information about the MUN vs BAR match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the UEFA Europa League is all set for this match. This match is going to be played between two strong teams. Now all the players are ready to defeat each other in the match. The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United vs Barcelona is going to be played at Old Trafford. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, and venue. lineup and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Manchester United (MUN) vs Barcelona (BAR)

League: UEFA Europa League

Day: 24th February 2023

Date: Friday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Playing 11: 1. David De Gea, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Victor Lindelof, 5. Lisandro Martinez, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Fred, 8. Marcel Sabitzer, 9. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Wout Weghorst

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Sergi Roberto, 3. Eric Garcia, 4. Alex Balde, 5. Andreas Christensen, 6. Jules Kounde, 7. Ansu Fati, 8. Frenkie De Jong, 9. Pablo Gavira, 10. Ferran Torres, 11. Robert Lewandowski

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players. They will give their best in the match as they don't want to lose any chances to win the match. This match is going to be played between Manchester United vs Barcelona on 24th February 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Old Trafford. The MUN team won 3 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 0 matches and on the other hand, the BAR team won 4 matches, draw 1 match and lost 0 matches. The MUN team has more chances to win the match.