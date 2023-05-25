MUN vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Premier League Manchester United vs Chelsea

Hello football lovers, today we are going to talk about the next football match of the Premier League and this match will be played between two teams Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 am on Friday 26 May 2023 this superb match is going to take place at Old Trafford Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete details about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches of this tournament and won the heart of their fans. If we discuss the last five matches of both teams, so read continuously. Manchester United faced three wins and two losses in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Chelsea faced one win, three losses, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best in this upcoming match, so watch and enjoy this match.

MUN vs CHE (Manchester United vs Chelsea) Match Details

Match: Manchester United and Chelsea

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Friday, 26 May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Old Trafford

MUN vs CHE (Manchester United vs Chelsea) Starting 11

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting 11 1. David De Gea, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Victor Lindelof, 5. Raphael Varane, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Jadon Sancho, 8. Christian Eriksen, 9. Casemiro, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Anthony Martial

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1. Kepa Arrizabalaga, 2. Cesar Azpilicueta, 3. Thiago Silva, 4. Trevoh Chalobah, 5. Wesley Fofana, 6. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 7. Conor Gallagher, 8. Raheem Sterling, 9. Enzo Fernandez, 10. Kai Havertz, 11. Joao Felix

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. This football match will also be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 where the fans can enjoy this football match.