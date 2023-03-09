MUN vs RB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match UEFA Europa League Manchester United vs Real Betis

Here all the football lovers, we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well-known and outstanding UEFA Europa League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Manchester United vs Real Betis. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MUN vs RB match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to give the show the best moves in the playground. Fans are also ready to support their favorite time in the match. The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United vs Real Betis is going to be played at Old Trafford. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Fans are very curious to know about the match result like team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: UEFA Europa League

Team: Manchester United (MUN) vs Real Betis (RB)

Date: 10th March 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United (MUN) Possible playing 11: 1. David De Gea, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Raphael Varane, 5. Lisandro Martinez, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Fred, 8. Casemiro, 9. Antony Matheus dos Santos, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Wout Weghorst

Real Betis (RB) Possible playing 11: 1.Claudio Bravo, 2. Aitor Ruibal, 3. Juan Miranda, 4. Youssouf Sabaly, 5. German Pezzella, 6. Luiz Felipe, 7. Guido Rodriguez, 8. William Carvalho, 9. Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, 10. Borja Iglesias, 11. Ayoze Perez

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team players are very hardworking and amazing and all the players are ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Manchester United vs Real Betis on 10th March 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Old Trafford. The MUN team won 4 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the RB team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The MUN team has more chances to win the match against RB. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.