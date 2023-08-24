Murder Sleep on ID: How Was Pregnant Mother Makeva Jenkins Killed and Why?

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you Makeva Jenkins was shot to death in her sleep by a masked gunman. This tragic accident happened inside the family’s Palm Beach house in June 2017. Recently the news came on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people were very shocked. Now this news left many questions in people’s minds as many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Makeva Jenkins was a Florida businesswoman. She was a pregnant mother of two babies when she was shot to death. After that, she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The incident, which appeared like a home invasion, happened in the presence of many observers, including her hubby, Euri Jenkins and his friend Dametri Dale. An inquiry into the murder and surveillance footage implication Demetri and Joevan Joseph. The former later disclosed that Euri had hired Joevan as a hitman to commit the crime. Makeva’s $500,000 life insurance was thought to be the murder motive. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Murder Sleep on ID

As per the report, Joevan and Demetri asserted guilty to separate charges stemming from the murder for hire. Meantime, Euri was sentenced to first-degree murder as the mastermind in May 2022 and was punished to life in jail. ID’s is said to chronicle Makeva Jenkin’s murder for hire killing in an all-new episode named Dream Killer. The episode is going to come on on ID this Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned Makeva was shot as she slept in her upstairs bedroom after midnight on 29 June 2017 at her family’s Lantana home. Her hubby Euri Jenkins, brother Quay Greer, and their buddy Dametri Dale were hanging out in the garage when a masked gunman broke into the house and started asking for the money. Then the gunman let Demetri and the kids go downstairs and forced Ouay and Euri to lie facedown on the ground. The gunman shot Makeva in the head and she lost her life due to gunshot injury. Here we have shared all the information that we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.