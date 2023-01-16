Mursal Nabizada Death Reason? What Happened to the Former Afghan MP? Family

Recently the news has come on the internet that Mursal Nabizada and her bodyguard were shot and killed at her home. Mursal Nabizada was a former Afghan MP. They both were shot by unknown attackers. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many people’s social networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Currently, many poeple are very curious to know about the whole incident in the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so plaese read the complete article.

According to the report, The local police chief, Molvi Hamidullah Khalid stated on Sunday that Mursal Nabizada and her guard have been shot dead. This tragic incident took place in the same room on Saturday, 14 January 2023 at roughly 3 am. He stated her brother and a second security guard were wounded. A third security guard ran the location with money and jewellery. Her brother and second safety guard have been injured in an attack on Sunday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Mursal Nabizada Death Reason?

As we already mentioned that former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada has passed away recently. She took her last breath on Saturday, 14 January 2023. A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard were shot dead at her home in the Capital Kabul. She was 32 years old and was one of the few women MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. As soon as her passing news has come uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Scroll down the page for more informatin about the news.

In 2019, Nebizada was selected to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover. She was a member of the parliamentary defence committee and worked at a private non-governmental group, the Institute for Human Resouces Development and Research. Currently, the tragic incident investigation is ongoing. If we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this incident. They have been paying a tribute to her and expressing their condolenes to her family on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.