Mustafa Momand Cause of Death? The 17-Year-Old Victim Of A Fatal Stabbing In Brighton

A 17-year-old boy has tragically passed away after being knifed in Brighton, while a 16-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of his murder. The stabbing took place on Thursday night when police were called to Queens Road at around 10 p.m. The victim, Mustafa Momand, was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away. Police said that the suspect was arrested after a lengthy search and is in police custody for questioning.

Mustafa Momand was just 17 years old when he tragically passed away after being stabbed to death on Queens Road, Brighton. It’s a tragedy, and Sussex Police have opened a murder inquiry into the incident. Early Thursday afternoon, emergency services were called to Queens Road, Brighton, after reports of a younger man being stabbed. Paramedics rushed to the scene, but Mustafa was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived. His family has been notified, and they’re being supported by police with specialized training.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and is being held in police custody on suspicion of murder. Police are continuing to investigate. A second cordon has been set up on Rose Hill terrace and police are continuing to keep a strong presence at the Queens Road site. The incident has had a huge effect on the surrounding area, with many people expressing shock and confusion. Sophie Pollard from Myhaus Brighton estate brokers said she was “heartbroken” for Mustafa’s family and friends, adding that she was “horrified” to hear about the stabbing, which happened close to her business. Others, like Abigail Coote, have asked if they are safe in a city so well known for its serenity. “I’m shocked and I feel like I’m in a very dangerous environment,” said Hakan Taklu, manager of the grocery and grain store on Surrey Street. “Brighton is usually considered a very safe place.”