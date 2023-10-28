Headline

Muthyala Benjamin Ranjith Death Reason? Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra’s Father Passed Away

15 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is the saddest news coming out about the death of Muthyala Benjamin Ranjith who passed away at the age of 81 years. His death news is surfacing on the internet and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. He was the father of Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra, a former police officer, and currently, he has been the Police commissioner of Cyberabad Metropolitan Police since 25 August 2021. Muthyala’s death news is heartbreaking news for his family members and his loved ones are expressing thier sorrow for his loss. Let us know the circumstances surrounding his demise and also talk about himself in detail in this article, so read it completely.

Muthyala Benjamin Ranjith Death Reason?

His death was confirmed by his family members and it was officially announced through a post on Twitter by DGP Telangana Police. He took his last breath on Wednesday 25 October 2023 and he was 81 years old at the time of his demise. The cause of his death is not officially announced but some sources claimed that he died due to his long old age. There is no details have been shared about his illness and disease. However, the exact cause is still unknown. Swipe up this page to know more about himself.

Muthyala Benjamin Ranjith Death Reason?

Muthyala had worked as the Assistant Commissioner of Police and he served the government. He was a beloved member of his family and his death news is getting attention on the internet. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Rohini, and three children Rajiv, Stephen Raveendra, and Randhir. The news of his death is rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages and many are expressing thier sadness for his loss. The whole community is expressing their sadness for his death. Keep continuing your reading to know about his funeral and final rites arrangements.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many are expressing thier sorrows for his death. Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar also expressed grief over the demise of M. Ranjith and shared a heartfelt message. His funeral and obituary arrangements are set to take place on Friday morning at Baptist Church Hyderabad, Narayanaguda. He was buried at Narayanguda Protestant Cemetery. Many are sharing multiple relief thoughts with his family at this painful moment. We have shared all the available details about his death and himself above in this article. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

