Muzaffarpur: Four Die, Three Hurt In Muz Road Accident, Caught on Camera

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come stating that Four people died and three individuals got severe injuries in a miserable road accident at Muz Roadin Patna. Stay with this article to unveil this news. On Sunday, a tragic road accident occurred on NH-28 near Sujawalpur Chowk in the Sakra Police Station area of Muzaffarpur district, resulting in the loss of four lives and leaving three others injured. The accident transpired when a bus collided with the autorickshaw they were traveling. Muzaffarpur (East) SDPO Shaharyar Akhtar reported that the deceased individuals were identified as Md Mansoor Alam (38), Md Aashif Ali (16), Md Shadik (30), and Md Shaddab Hussain (15), all of whom hailed from Sujawalpur village.

The remaining three individuals have been admitted to Sadar Hospital. It’s worth noting that there were eight passengers in the autorickshaw. “The police promptly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the passengers. The bus involved in the accident has been impounded, and the administration arranged for another bus to transport its passengers. The tourists on board the bus, who were from the Jain community, were unharmed and en route to Nepal through Sitamarhi,” added Akhtar.

Four Die, Three Hurt In Muz Road Accident

As expected, Patna, the capital of Bihar, one of India’s most impoverished and densely populated states, is characterized by its noisy, crowded, and polluted environment, typically marred by chaos. The city’s roads are consistently congested and often encroached upon by various activities. Notably, the quality and efficiency of bus services have deteriorated over time, leading passengers to seek personalized modes of transportation and informal public transport. This not only hinders traffic flow but also poses significant risks to road users.

Over the years, Patna has witnessed a concerning increase in the total number of fatal accidents and related fatalities. The ratio of persons killed per 100 accidents is alarmingly high, reaching 45 in the year 2000. Pedestrian fatalities, as a percentage of all road-related deaths, have been extremely high, consistently accounting for more than 90% of such fatalities in recent years. Furthermore, a significant portion of casualties (over 80%) falls within the adult working-age group, spanning from 18 to 60 years. It’s worth noting that the new bypass road on National Highway (NH-38) stands out as the most accident-prone location in the city, where approximately 15% of all accidents occurred in the year 2000. Given these concerning statistics, we believe that a comprehensive road safety audit for this location is imperative, to be conducted by a multidisciplinary team of experts who can recommend necessary corrective measures.