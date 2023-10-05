MW vs ALM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mumbai Warriors vs Al Muzaini Excange Company Kuwait T10

Hello football lovers, Kuwait T10 Emerging League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Mumbai Warriors (MW) and another team Al Muzaini Excange Company (ALM). This upcoming football match is set to be played at 1:30 a.m. on Friday 6 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams played well in thier previous match and received a good response from the audience and viewers. It is shared that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament and it will amaze the audience and viewers, so watch and enjoy it. Both of the teams faced unwell responses by losing their all previous matches in this league. Mumbai Warriors faced three losses and Al Muzaini Exchange Company has faced two losses. This match will be a banging match of this tournament and many are waiting for this cricket match.

MW vs ALM (Mumbai Warriors vs Al Muzaini Excange Company) Match Details

Match: Mumbai Warriors vs Al Muzaini Excange Company (MW vs ALM)

Tournament: Kuwait T10 Emerging League

Date: Friday, 6th October 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait

MW vs ALM (Mumbai Warriors vs Al Muzaini Excange Company) Playing 11

Mumbai Warriors (MW) Possible Playing 11 1.Tausif Darji(WK)(C), 2. Santhosh Mani, 3. Adib Burud, 4. Rizwan Soge, 5. Owais Chafekar, 6. Mohd Sharif, 7. Junaid Arai, 8. Adil Fakih, 9. Vinod Cheekaramelli, 10. Vaibhav Hadavale, 11. Zaheer Sogay

Al Muzaini Excange Company (ALM) Possible Playing 11 1.Vimal Pillai, 2. Akila De Silva, 3. Mohsin Khan(WK), 4. Rehan Mohammed, 5. Binumon John, 6. SK Azharuddin, 7. Mohammad Zeeshan, 8. Mohammad Shamsudeen(WK), 9. Fahad Ali Younis, 10. Tuan Imad Jeylabdeen, 11. Pavithran Subramaniam

As per the reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.