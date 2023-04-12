Myanmar Junta Confirms Air Strike On Village Pazigyi Village, At least 100 Killed

We have got horrified news from Myanmar, where more than a hundred people died in an air strike. The deadly incident has initiated a rage in the international community. The embarrassing incident took place in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region’s Kanbalu Township in Myanmar. The shameful incident happened on Tuesday early morning, killing innocent people including around 30 children. It is also reported that many reporters have also lost their life. Scroll down to know more about the terrifying incident.

Myanmar’s military named ‘Junta’ has taken the charge of airstrikes. The internet is flooded with anger-filled posts from all over the world. It is reported that people were attending the opening ceremony of a local office of the opponent party (People’s Defence Force) which is growing in the country as the legitimate government, in opposition to the army. The country has been in chaos and in economic crises since 2021 when the military seized power. You are on the right page to get the whole information.

Myanmar Junta Confirms Air Strike On Village

According to the associated press, a fighter jet dropped bombs on a crowd of around 150 people around 8 am on Tuesday. The attack has killed at least a hundred people including local leaders, women, and children. The video clips which are circulating on social media show bodies scattered among the demolished homes. The People’s Defence Force is the armed wing of the National Unity Government, which has appeared as the country’s legitimate government, in opposition to the army.

Myanmar’s military, which has a long history of brutal attacks on civilians is in a rage since 1948 after the formation of Myanmar as the military has faced unified resistance from the democratic forces. It has been reported that Sagaing Region in the northwest part of Myanmar has strong rebelling roots against the military and military forces have faced difficulty in gaining this territory under control. The people of Myanmar are totally devasted by this brutal act of the military killing innocent people including children and women.

This brutal action of the military has prompted human rights advocates all over the world. The United Nations strongly criticize the attack with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement calling for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population. The opposition National Unity Government also called the attack a “heinous act by the terrorist military” The international welfare communities are targeting this act as full of cowardice. It is also reported that the death toll may increase as the injured people are very serious. The world’s heartfelt sentiments are with the people of Myanmar in the situation of crisis. We will update you more on the upcoming information. Stay tuned with Dekh News……..