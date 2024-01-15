Mysore-Bengaluru Highway Crash: 2 ICICI Employee Dead in Road Accident, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Two ICICI bank employees lose their lives in a road accident on the Mysore-Bengaluru Highway. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragedy struck on Thursday morning as two ICICI bank employees en route to the office lost their lives in a collision with a speeding tipper near Lunger House. The incident took place around 8:15 am as the colleagues were commuting to ICICI Bank’s Gachibowli branch. Deepika Nikam (24) from Moosabowli and Syed Shabaz Ahmed (25) from Karwan have been identified as the deceased individuals.

While riding an Activa scooter and attempting a U-turn near pillar number 104 in Lunger House, they were struck from behind by a speeding tipper,” stated Lunger House police inspector Srinivas. Tragically, they lost their lives on the spot, and their bodies were transported to Osmania General Hospital. Following the accident, the tipper driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the road. After the incident, law enforcement has filed a case under section 304 (A) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and initiated efforts to apprehend the driver through a manhunt.

Mysore-Bengaluru Highway Crash

The states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which had the highest proportion of accidents and fatalities in 2022, recorded a lower accident severity rate than the national average, as per the report. In the category of Traffic Rule Violations for 2022, overspeeding emerged as a significant factor, contributing to 71.2% of fatalities, followed by driving on the wrong side (5.4%). The report notes that 1.9% of deaths resulted from the use of mobile phones while driving.

Two-wheeler riders experienced the highest fatality rate, accounting for 44.5% of total fatalities in 2022, followed by pedestrian road-users at 19.5% of persons killed in road accidents. In Hyderabad, there was an increase in road fatalities, with 323 individuals losing their lives in 2022, compared to 297 in 2021. Hyderabad ranked among the top 10 cities for road accidents in the category of cities with populations exceeding ten million. The report suggests that potential issues in road design might contribute to traffic rule violations, expanding the scope for road engineering solutions to address challenges initially perceived as human errors. The report is compiled from data provided by all states.