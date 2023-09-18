Mysuru-Bengaluru Accident: NH Former Soldier Killed in Accident on Expressway

Ex-Serviceman Fatally Injured and died in Expressway Accident. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic news has come stating that am Ex-Serviceman Fatally Injured in Expressway Accident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic car accident unfolded on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in the early hours of this morning, claiming the life of Kishore Babu, a retired soldier, and causing severe injuries to four others, one of whom is in critical condition. Authorities have attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

The collision occurred at Naguvanahalli near Srirangapatna around 5:30 am today when their Mahindra XUV collided with another vehicle, resulting in a fiery explosion. Kishore Babu, a 45-year-old native of Anekal near Bengaluru, was one of the five occupants traveling from Anekal to Mysuru in the XUV. According to the Police and Fire Service personnel, the accident resulted from a loss of control over the vehicle, followed by a high-impact collision, leading to the explosion.

Mysuru-Bengaluru Accident

The accident’s force was so great that Kishore Babu’s injuries were severe, leaving him lifeless on the road. Another victim also lay critically injured on the road. It remains unclear who was driving the XUV. Fortunately, the others managed to exit the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. The scene resembled an explosion, with one of the cars on fire. Local authorities and bystanders rushed to the scene to rescue the victims. The remaining four occupants, who sustained severe injuries, were transported to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru and Srirangapatna Government Hospital for advanced medical care.



This incident has deeply affected commuters and serves as a somber reminder of the critical importance of road safety and cautious driving. Firefighters extinguished the completely engulfed vehicle. Mandya District Police, along with personnel from Srirangapatna Rural Police Station, have launched an investigation into the accident. Initial reports suggest that the collision resulted from excessive speeding.



The factors contributing to these accidents encompass:



1. Inadequate Infrastructure: This includes substandard road conditions, poor visibility, and deficient road design and construction, such as sharp curves on single-lane roads.



2. Negligence and Risk Factors: These involve behaviors like speeding, driving while intoxicated, fatigue, and failing to use helmets or seatbelts.



3. Distractions: The significant use of mobile phones while driving has emerged as a leading cause of accidents.



4. Overloading: The practice of overloading vehicles, often to cut transportation costs.



5. Subpar Vehicle Safety Standards: In 2014, crash tests conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) revealed that certain popular car models in India failed the United Nations’ frontal impact crash test.



6. Lack of Awareness: There is a lack of awareness about the crucial importance of safety features like airbags and Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS).