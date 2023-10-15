N. Highway Crash: 17 Shut Down After Vehicle Crash CCTV Video Footage

A vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday night has led to traffic disruptions on North Highway 17. The incident transpired at the junction of North Highway 17, Belk Drive, and Theatre Drive, resulting in the closure of the road, as per the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Details about the number of vehicles involved and potential injuries remain uncertain. Motorists are advised to consider using Rifle Range Road as an alternate route, as recommended by the police.





The variation in motor vehicle crash fatalities among the 50 states and the District of Columbia is significant, and it can be attributed to various factors. The population of a state naturally influences the number of motor vehicle deaths. To assess motor vehicle fatalities concerning the population and the distance traveled, one can examine fatality rates per capita and per vehicle miles traveled. Nonetheless, these rates are influenced by a multitude of factors, such as the types of vehicles on the road, driving speeds, licensing rates, state traffic regulations, the availability of emergency medical care, weather conditions, and geographical terrain.

N. Highway Crash

In recent years, there were 39,508 fatal motor vehicle accidents in the United States, leading to 42,939 fatalities. This translated to a rate of 12.9 deaths for every 100,000 individuals and 1.37 deaths for every 100 million miles traveled. The number of fatalities per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi. Meanwhile, the death rate per 100 million miles driven ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina.



The types of motor vehicle crash fatalities displayed variations among states. For instance, Wyoming had the highest proportion of fatalities attributed to SUV and pickup occupants at 47 percent, with a relatively lower percentage of car occupant deaths at 18 percent. In contrast, Rhode Island had the highest percentage of car occupant deaths at 49 percent, and a relatively lower proportion of fatalities involving SUV and pickup occupants at 14 percent.



Hawaii had relatively lower percentages of fatalities for both car occupants (14 percent) and SUVs and pickup occupants (18 percent), but reported a relatively high percentage of pedestrian deaths at 27 percent, and motorcyclist deaths at 35 percent. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash-related deaths involving bicyclists at 7 percent, and the highest percentage involving pedestrians at 44 percent.