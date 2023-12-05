N.S. News: Fatal Crash in Berwick Saturday Night, CCTV Video Footage

Today, we are here to share the details of a recently occurred accident in which a 33-year-old man lost his life. It was a single-vehicle crash incident and there is a video shared on the internet related to this incident. The victim who died in this accident was an N.S. driver and he died after the car went off the highway. Various questions have been raised in people’s minds related to this incident and it became a topic of discussion. Let us continue this article to learn more about this accident and we will try to share all the details in brief, so red completely.

The authorities stated that the first responders reached the incident scene at about 08:25 pm and reported a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in the rural town of Berwick located in Nova Scotia. This crash incident took place on Saturday night as well as the early morning of Sunday 3 December 2023. In this accident, a 33-year-old person lost his life, and there are two individuals were involved in this accident including the driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen. Some details remain to share related to this incident, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

N.S. News: Fatal Crash in Berwick Saturday Night

It is reported in the police statement that a 33-year-old local man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. They added the area of ​​the highway near Windermere Road, where the crash occurred, was closed for several hours as collision reconstructionists attended the scene. A portion of the road has reopened for the travel. The victim died after losing control of his vehicle and it resulted in this crash led to his death. Further, when he lost control of his vehicle, it crashed three power poles on Highway 1 and fell off the highway. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

The Police Department also shared their condolences with the victim's loved ones at this painful moment. At the moment, the exact circumstances surrounding this accident have not been disclosed and details of the victim are also still unknown. Investigators are on their way to understanding the exact details and the investigation is ongoing. There is no information available about any other person being involved or injured in this accident.