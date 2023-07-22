N6 Bus Accident Update: Death Toll Of N6 Collision Increased To 7 Photos and Videos

The breaking news is coming that 7 people lost their lives in a horrific accident. This viral news made headlines. This news is only viral on Google’s website but it is also viral on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. According to the sources, in the N6 bus accident, there were 7 people found dead. This news has gone viral on the internet and is getting much attention. Everyone is searching for viral news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this viral news, continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the reports, on 21st July 2023, Friday afternoon, a devastating accident occurred on the N6 highway, between Smithfield and Rouxville. The collision involved a truck and a bus, resulting in the loss of seven precious lives. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many in utter disbelief. The fateful collision took place at approximately 4:00 pm, forever changing the lives of those involved. The impact of the crash was so severe that both vehicles were left mangled, a stark reminder of the sheer force at play in road accidents. Stay connected to know more.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, but sadly, they were unable to prevent the loss of innocent lives. Hilary Mophethe, a spokesperson from the Free State Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport (CSRT), expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the victims and their families. Mophethe acknowledged the severity of the accident, emphasizing the department’s determination to investigate the incident thoroughly. Still, the investigation is ongoing. The authority has not shared the identity of the victims who lost their lives in a fatal collision. In the wake of this tragedy, the local community has rallied together, extending their support and condolences to the bereaved families.

Further, in this fatal crash, there were four males, two females, and a boy were found dead and many were injured. There were a total of 36 victims found in this fatal crash. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news of the collision. The injured people’s treatment is ongoing at Stoffel Coetzee Hospital. The tragic accident that claimed the lives of seven individuals on the N6 highway demands our collective attention. As we mourn the loss of these innocent lives, let us use this incident as a catalyst to reflect upon our own attitudes toward road safety. May the victims of this catastrophic collision rest in peace, and may their families find solace in the outpouring of community support during this difficult time.