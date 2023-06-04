Naagin 6 Written Update 4th June 2023: Fires A Gun At Prarthna

Hello friends, here we are sharing a written update of the Naagin 6. This serial is very famous among people and it has been running well with great TRP on television. As we all know that today is Sunday and now all the Naagin show lovers must be super excited for today’s episode as it will be very interesting and amazing. Today’s episode starts with Mehek. She comes to Prarthna’s house and fires a gun at Prarthna. Raghu asks Prarthna to stand up and takes their daughters from there. You are on the right page for more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

Naagin 6 Written Update 4th June 2023

Meanwhile, Prarthna calls Poorvika and Mehar, and her daughters arrive there and says, Maa Baba. Then Prarthna asks them to take their Naagin Avatar and go from there. But suddenly Mehek fires a gun at Raghu and he gets senseless. Mehek says that she has put the oil all over the house and no one will be left alive. Prarthna runs to Mehek and tries to stop her and says to her that her fight is with her so leave her daughters.

After hearing this Mehek starts laughing and set the fire and her daughter gets stuck in the fire. She fired at Prarthana again. Mehek goes from there after setting the fire. She talks to Swarna sees and Mehek states to her that she won this game already. Ashita arrives there and states thank you to Mehek and also adds to Mehek that today she has taken revenge as Prarthana killed her brother Jeet. Mahek says this Naag Mani is her.

Here, Mehek comes to Nagraj, but Nagraj says to her that Naag Dev will never let her take this Naag Mani. But then Mehek says to him sees with his own eyes and after that, she shows him that she has the power of Naag Mani. She starts to drink the Amrit of Naag Mani and she changes her Roop. Mehek asks Naag Raj to bend his head in front of her. He says her that this attitude is not good for her. She should be scared of Mahadev. The episode ends here.