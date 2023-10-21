Nagpur: Man Strangles 28-Year-Old Man Kills Mother After She Refuses To Give Him Money

Good Day Readers, Today miserable news has come stating that a man in Nagpur strangles his mother in a tragic incident that occurred when she declined to purchase a smartphone for him. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Kamlabai Badwaik, aged 47, passed away on Wednesday, and following the postmortem examination’s determination that the cause of death was strangulation, a murder investigation was initiated, according to the police. A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody in Nagpur for reportedly strangling his mother.

This tragic incident unfolded when she refused to provide him with money to purchase a smartphone, as confirmed by a police spokesperson on Friday. The deceased, Kamlabai Badwaik, aged 47, passed away on Wednesday. Following the postmortem examination, which identified strangulation as the cause of death, a murder investigation was launched. The police officer explained, “Her son Deepak received a call informing him that his mother had been rushed to a hospital by his brother Ramnath, and shortly thereafter, she passed away. When he viewed the body, he sensed something was not right. Additionally, her gold ornaments were missing.” Following Deepak’s notification to the police, Ramnath was interrogated due to suspicious circumstances. During questioning, he admitted to using a scarf to strangle his mother because she had declined to provide him with money for a smartphone, as stated by an official from the Hudkeshwar police station.

Survey conducted by Local Circles revealed that over 40 percent of urban Indian parents recognize that their children, aged between 9 and 17, exhibit dependency on social media, online videos, and gaming. The proportion is even higher for the age group of 13 to 17, with 40 percent of respondents acknowledging that their children engage in these online activities daily. A significant portion, approximately 62 percent, acknowledge that their children in the 13 to 17 age group spend 3 hours or more each day on their smartphones, engaging in activities like social media browsing, video watching, and gaming.

Out of these, 44 percent of parents believe their children are addicted to these digital pursuits. The survey also reveals that nearly 55 percent of parents recognize that children between the ages of 9 and 13 have access to smartphones throughout the day, while 71 percent of respondents with children aged 13 to 17 report that their kids possess smartphones for the entire day. The survey also found that parents are in agreement that factors contributing to their children’s addiction include excessive gadget use, early exposure to technology, and the shift to online schooling during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the survey unveiled that 68 percent of parents believe that the minimum age for creating a social media account should be increased from 13 to 15 years. This suggests a call for government regulations to ensure that no child accounts, with or without consent, can be established on social media platforms for individuals under the age of 15. The study was segmented into two sections: one focusing on children aged 9 to 13, and the other on children aged 13 to 17.