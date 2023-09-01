Nagpur: Revived Mid-Air, 15-month-old Baby From Desh Passed Away

There is such a piece of heart-wrenching news on social media that the ground will slip beneath your feet. It is being told in the news that a Bangladeshi child died in the middle of the fight. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came, many questions have arisen. As people say, is traveling by airline now full of danger for children? Is it going to be difficult to travel with the child now? Even taking all the information about the dead child, people want to know how this accident happened. How old was that child? Who was traveling with the child? If you also want to get answers to all the questions, then stay with us till the end of the article and know what happened to that child due to which he is no more in this world.

According to the current reports, The girl, who was only 15 months old, was revived mid-flight by a team of five doctors from AIIMS Delhi, but at 3.15 a.m. on Thursday, the girl died while taking her last breath. The daughter of a Bangladeshi couple was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the girl made an emergency landing in Nagpur at night during a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi on Sunday. The girl was undergoing treatment at the local hospital for the last three days.

Revived Mid-Air, 15-month-old Baby From Desh

According to the press release, Nagpur Hospital has shared some information about the girl, in which they have said that the 15-month-old girl was suffering from several complications including heart failure, her condition after resuscitation when the girl was born, then in Bengaluru. The girl had undergone heart surgery at K Narayana Health. If we look at all the things carefully, then the girl’s journey was not free from danger.

But now the family is saddened by the child's absence from this world. There is some hope of the family returning home with the mortal remains on Friday. In view of this incident, the Bangladesh Embassy has given a letter of travel facility to the family of the deceased girl. Pawar has still not been able to forget the sorrow of his daughter's death and may not be able to forget it either. The family will first board a flight from Delhi to Sylhet in Bangladesh.