Naima Liggon Cause of Death? Fight Over Sweet, Sour Sauce Led to Murder of Teenager in DC

In this article, we are going to talk about Naima Liggon. Naima Liggon was 16 years old at the time of her passing. We feel sad to share that Naima Liggon is no more. As per the sources. the 16-year-old girl stabbed to death. She just lost her life after the argument about sweet and sour dipping sauce. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and creates a huge controversy. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral. People hugely searching for viral news. If you are interested in knowing more in detail, go through the page and read the full article.

According to the sources, a 16-year-old girl from Washington was stabbed to death outside a McDonald’s. The reason behind this crime is too silly. This happened over an argument over sweet and sour sauce. The incident took place in the Washington, DC area on August 27, 2023, around 2 am. McDonald’s is a famous nightlife spot in the Washington, DC area. The news was shared by the Metropolitan police through a social media post. The boy’s name was Naima Liggon, was from Waldorf, Maryland. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Naima Liggon Cause of Death?

As per the sources, she was with her friends. They were enjoying their snacks but due to a small argument between the girl and his companion caused Liggon’s death. Detective Brendan Jasper said on Monday court hiring that the incident happened over dipping sauce. The victim was a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death by her companion. The argument was small but after some time the argument increased too much. Liggon and her companion struck the suspect. Initially, the suspect did not react but after some time the suspect stabbed to death Naima Liggon. More information is mentioned below.

The CCTV footage shows the suspect take out a 7-and-a-half-inch pocketknife. The suspect stabbed the 16-year-old girl Naima Liggon's abdomen and chest. Imminently, the girl was rushed to the nearby private hospital but after so many efforts and treatment she could not survive. She was pronounced dead. This happened when the girl arrived at her home after the summer break. She was a student at Thomas Stone High School. The suspect name is still unknown. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder. The investigation is still ongoing. The victim is described as a charming and joyful girl. Her memories never be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace.