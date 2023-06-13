Najafgarh: Man Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants in Delhi’s Najafgarh

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that 35 Years old man was shot and killed by unknown miscreants. This tragic incident took place in Delhi’s Najafgarh area. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as lots of people are very saddened and shocked. This news became a hot topic of discussion and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, this incident has been reported from Khera Mod, late on Monday. The 35 Years old man has been identified as a Dheeru. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Dheeru is no more among his close ones. It is very heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Man Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants

Reportedly, a team of police and argumentative arrived at the action as soon as they got the information about the horrible incident. Prime facie, the incident appeared a result of a personal rivalry, police said. Police said currently the investigation of the incident is ongoing. Since the news came on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as it has been a trending news on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

In another incident that happened on Monday, a 38-year-old man was reportedly stabbed several times with a pair of scissors by an inebriated man inside a barbershop in southwest Delhi, who asked him not to smoke a cigarette. I went. The incident took place in Kishangarh village of South-West Delhi on Sunday and the accused was arrested. Here we have shared all the information about the news. As we already mentioned that investigation of the fatal incident is going if we will get any information about the news then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.