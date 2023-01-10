Nalinee Seelal Cuase of Death? Newsday Crime Reporter Nalinee Seelal Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Veteran Journalist Nalinee Seelal has passed away recently at the age of 53 years old. She is no longer among her close ones and she passed away on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on social media platforms. Now many social media has been grieving her death on social networking sites. Many people are very curious to know about Nalinee Seelal and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Nalinee Seelal started her profession working in 1994 and in 1998, he had taken home the Royal Bank Media Awards’ reporter of the year honour. She was one of the first reporters in T&T with a cellphone, the big and bulky first-time Motorola one with the pull-up antenna. She received a telephone call from Newsday’s editor-in-chief at the time, Therese Mills, who persuaded of a senior crime reporter. At the time she was given as producer of the AVM evening news. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Nalinee Seelal, veteran journalist and former Newsday crime editor passed away when she was 53 years old. She had taken his last breath on 9 January 2023, Sunday. Currently, many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. But there is no information about Nalinee Seelal’s cause of death as it has been not revealed yet. But she was a dialysis patient. Since she was ill, she received care from her husband. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Nalinee Seelal’s passing news has been confirmed by Seelal’s husband Sydney Beepath. She died at their Cunupia home at around 1 am on Monday. She was a kind-hearted person, she was really one of a kind. Her passing news went viral on social media platforms. As soon as her passing news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Since her passing news went viral on many social media platforms and his close ones are very saddened by her sudden death. Many people have been expressing their condolences to her family and paying tribute to her. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.