NAN vs JUV Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, all the lovers of the football match here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very famous UEFA Europa League is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Nantes vs Juventus. Now all the fans are also very excited about the football match as they also want to support their favorite team. Fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the NAN vs JUV match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the players are also very excited about the match as they want to show their best moves in the playground. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they will give their best for winning the trophy. The UEFA Europa League match between Nantes vs Juventus will be played on Thursday at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of precipitation. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including the team, time, date, venue, and many more details.

NAN vs JUV Live Score

Match Details

Team: Nantes (NAN) vs Juventus (JUV)

Date: 23rd February 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau

League: UEFA Europa League

Nantes (NAN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Alban Lafont, 2. Andrei Girotto, 3. Nicolas Pallois, 4. Jean Charles Castelletto, 5. Fabien Centonze, 6. Pedro Chirivella, 7. Samuel Moutoussamy, 8. Ludovic Blas, 9. Marcus Coco, 10. Moussa Sissoko, 11. Mostafa Mohamed

Juventus (JUV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mattia Perin, 2. Daniele Rugani, 3. Danilo, 4. Alex Sandro, 5. Juan Cuadrado, 6. Adrien Rabiot, 7. Manuel Locatelli, 8. Filip Kostic, 9. Leandro Paredes, 10. Moise-Kean, 11. Dusan Vlahovic

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, Both team's players are very talented and amazing and in this match, they will give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Nantes vs Juventus on 23rd February 2023 from 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT) at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau. If we talk about the recent match result then the NAN team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the JUV team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. But the NAN team looks good in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match.