Nana Agradaa Mama Pat officially marries her Jnr pastor Asiamah

In today’s article, we are going to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that Nana Agradaa got married to her junior Pastor Asiamah. Yes, you heard it right. Nana Agradaa is making a lot of headlines on the internet after the news of her marriage. After hearing the news of Nana Agradaa’s marriage, people are seen showing interest in knowing when Nana Agradaa got married. Who did she invite to her wedding and many other questions? If you also want to know in depth about Nana Agradaa’s marriage, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Nana Agradaa Mama Pat marries her Jnr pastor Asiamah

Before discussing the merger of Nana Agradaa’s marriage, let us tell you about Nana Agradaa. Nana Agradaa’s full name is Evangelist Patricia Asiedu. She was born into a Christian family. She started his career in the Ghana Television Industry. She first got popular from Sika Giri’s show, in this show she encouraged people to send their money so that their wealth multiplied. Nana Agardhaa has made a very high profile in Ghana Television. Her fans like her very much because she is a very clean-hearted and kind lady.

As you all know Nana Agrada remains in the headlines due to her talent and beauty. But the recent news of their marriage has once again attracted people’s attention. Nana Agrada shared the video of her wedding on her social media. After this the video of their wedding went viral and got a lot of likes. In the video of Nana Agrada’s wedding, you can clearly see that she is wearing her groom’s white wedding dress, which makes her look like an angel. At her wedding party she was accompanied by family members and some Ghanaian television.

As we told you, Nana Agradaa has made a new beginning in her life by getting married to her love, Junior Pastor Asiamah. For her, all this was no less than a beautiful dream because she was eagerly waiting for this day. After posting her wedding video on social media, her fans have given her many blessings. However, we also pray that Nana Agradaa remains happy in her life. Here we have shared with you all the information related to Nana Agradaa’s marriage. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.