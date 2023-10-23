Headline

Nancy Ng Missing: Young Girl Nancy NG is Missing From Lake Atitlan Explained!

11 mins ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again a piece of news has come on the internet in which it was told that a woman named Nancy Ng has gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. However, now after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions such as when did Nancy Ng disappear? Where was Nancy Ng last seen? Have the police started their investigation to find Nancy Ng many other questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you all the information related to Nancy Ng’s missing case. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Nancy Ng Missing

As we have told you in the above paragraph Nancy Ng has gone missing. The news of Nancy Ng’s disappearance is making a lot of headlines on the internet, due to which many people are curious to know about Nancy Ng’s disappearance. According to the information, it has been learned that Nancy Ng was last seen on Thursday, October 19, 2023, when she was swimming in Lake Atitlan, Santa Cruz’s side. Nancy Ng has not been seen anywhere since that day.

Nancy Ng Missing

Her family is very worried after her disappearance, after which her family has taken the help of police to find Nancy Ng. The family has revealed Nancy’s identity that she is 29 years old. She is very fond of yoga and traveling. She was still on her journey before she went missing. Understanding the circumstances of the situation, the police have started their investigation to find Nancy to help the victim’s family. On the other hand, her family has taken the help of the GoFundMe page and appealed to the people to help them in finding their daughter.

Police officials have started the investigation to find Nancy from the same place where she was last seen. However, the investigation on this matter is still ongoing and the matter is taking a turn for the worse. Everyone is now just hoping that Nancy will be found safely by the police. This time is very bad for Nancy’s family because her family never thought that she would go missing like this. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.

