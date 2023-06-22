Nancy Sauer Cause of Death? Tampa Woman Left Her Mansion and an Inheritance to 7 Cats

Recently the news has come on the internet that a Florida lady who passed away in November decided to leave her property to her seven Persian cats, along with and also the inheritance for each one. Recently the news has come on the internet circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. This news left several questions in people’s minds and currently, they are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know all about the whole information about the news. here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The lady has been identified as Nancy Sauer. She was from Tampa, Florida. She took her last breath on 26 November when she was 84 years old. As per the report, Nancy Sauer left a condition in her will that her seven cats are to remain in her property with each receiving an inheritance. This is not the first time a pet is the receiver of an owner’s money. Reportedly, In 2019 when a very famous designer Karl Lagerfeld died, he also left a chunk of his inheritance to his beloved cat, Choupette. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Nancy Sauer Cause of Death?

Sauer’s friend Yana Alban informed that the will indicates the estate would not be put on sale until the last cat died. The owner was worried the pets would fight if they have been separated. Reportedly, the cats have continued to live in the 4,000-square-foot house. Despite the condition, however, a Hillsborough County probate judge recently decided that the cats must be placed in new homes. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sherry Silk, the administrative director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, informed that the cats should not be alone in a house that size. Silk started there was one person to check on the cats many times each day while they were living in the home, but the humane society has had the cats at its facility for the past month. "I have been going to personally make sure that we may keep as several together as we may and that they go to the perfect house," Silk stated.