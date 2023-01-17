NAP vs CRE Live Match Score, Coppa Italia, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Napoli vs Cremonese:- The popular football league, Coppa Italia is known for organizing some of the best matches in the last few days and once again, the league is getting ready for another football match but it will be one of the finalists’ match. Yes, all the teams have played their best matches and it’s time for the final matches. Tonight, two teams of the league, Napoli (NAP) and team Cremonese (CRE) will face off against each other on the football ground. Now, the match is about to begin in just a few hours so, let’s wait for the incredible match.

Through this article, we will provide all the details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and lineups player. It is also important to note that many players are not going to be a part of the battle because of their injuries and rest mode. Along with this, the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Ferrieri Caputi M. (Ita) will be the referee of the match. Let us tell you that the match will be one of the 8 final matches. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.

NAP vs CRE: Match Details

Team Names:- Napoli (NAP) vs Cremonese (CRE)

League:- Coppa Italia

Venue:- Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples)

Date:- Wednesday, January 18th, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

NAP vs CRE Squad

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Juan Jesus, Eljif Elmas, Leo Ostigard, Valerio Boffelli, Karim Zedadka, Davide Marfella, Gianluca Gaetano, Hubert Idasiak, Kim Min-Jae, Mathias Olivera, Giacomo Raspadori, Hirving Lozano, Bartosz Bereszynski, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Tanguy Ndombele, Salvatore Sirigu, Alessio Zerbin, Diego Demme, and Giovanni Simeone.

Cremonese (CRE):- Marco Carnesecchi, Matteo Bianchetti, Luka Lochoshvili, Emanuele Valeri, Alex Ferrari, Michele Castagnetti, Mouhamadou Sarr, Tommaso Milanese, Johan Vasquez, Ionut Radu, Luca Zanimacchia, Jack Hendry, Dorian Ciezkowski, Gianluca Saro, Daniel Ciofani, Felix Afena-Gyan, Leonardo Sernicola, Charles Pickel, Soualiho Meite, Cyriel Dessers, David Okereke, Emanuel Aiwu, Santiago Ascacibar, Vlad Chiriches, Giacomo Quangliata, Christian Acella, Cristian Buonaiuto, Paolo Ghiglione, Gonzalo Escalante, and Frank Tsadjout.

NAP vs CRE Lineups Player

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Matteo Politano, and Victor Osimhen.

Cremonese (CRE):- Emanuele Valeri, Alex Ferrari, Michele Castagnetti, Charles Pickel, Marco Carnesecchi, Matteo Bianchetti, Luka Lochoshvili, Leonardo Sernicola, Soualiho Meite, Cyriel Dessers, and David Okereke.

NAP vs CRE Match Prediction

Now, the fans are getting muchly excited to know about the upcoming match as they want to know about the winner of the battle. According to the latest updates, the competition is going to be a little difficult because of their performance in the last matches. As we can see that team Napoli has won just 2 matches out of the last five matches. Another side, team CRE didn’t win a single match in the last five matches which shows the better performance of team NAP and they could have many chances to win the next match.