NAP vs FIO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Napoli vs Fiorentina Italian Super Cup League

1 hour ago
by Shivam Kumar

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. It is coming out that the Italian Super Cup League is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Napoli (NAP) and the team Fiorentina (FIO). Many are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet. This match is fixed to be played at 12:30 am on Friday 19 January 2024. It will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium also known as a retractable roof football Stadium. Let us know more about this upcoming football match such as both teams, players, reports, previous gameplay performance and prediction, and more.

NAP vs FIO Live Score

If we talk about both team’s previous gameplay performance then it is presently not available and there is no details have been shared about the points table. Both teams have played well in another league and received a good response from the audience. Reportedly, both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this football match. The unseen game performance of both team players will be most liked by the audience and it increases the excitement among the fans, so watch with joy.

NAP vs FIO (Napoli vs Fiorentina) Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Fiorentina (NAP vs FIO)
Tournament: Italian Super Cup League
Date: Friday, 19th January 2024
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

NAP vs FIO (Napoli vs Fiorentina) Starting 11

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Mario Rui, 4. Amir Rrahmani, 5. Juan Jesus, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Piotr Zielinski, 8. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 10. Alessio Zerbin, 11. Giacomo Raspadori

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Cristiano Biraghi, 5. Luca Ranieri, 6. Michael Kayode, 7. Alfred Duncan, 8. Jonathan Ikone, 9. Antonin Barak, 10. Maxime Lopez, 11. Lucas Beltran

This football match will be telecast live on JioCinema and some verified online streaming platforms. At the moment, there is no information about the past gameplay performance of both teams, so nothing can be said about the victory prediction of the team. Players of both teams are fine and no one is injured. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which makes the match more interesting. Fans are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match and cheering up the team players. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

