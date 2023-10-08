NAP vs FIO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Napoli vs Fiorentina Serie A League

Hello football lovers, Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Napoli (NAP) and Fiorentina (FIO). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Monday 9 October 2023. This amazing match will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona located in Naples, Italy. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Let’s continue this article to know more about this football match.

If we talk about both gameplay performances then both gave thier best and won the hearts of fans and people. Both of the teams have played a total of seven matches in this tournament. Napoli has faced four wins, two draws, and one loss in this tournament. This team currently ranked in the 4th place of the points table. On the other hand, Fiorentina has also faced the same four wins, two draws, and one loss. This team is ranked in the 5th place in the points table. Both teams will perform their best gameplays, so watch and enjoy it.

NAP vs FIO (Napoli vs Fiorentina) Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Fiorentina (NAP vs FIO)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 9th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

NAP vs FIO Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy

NAP vs FIO (Napoli vs Fiorentina) Starting 11

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Leo Ostigard, 4. Mathias Olivera, 5. Natan Souza, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Piotr Zielinski, 8. Matteo Politano, 9. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 10. Giovanni Simeone, 11. Victor Osimhen

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Michael Kayode, 5. Fabiano Parisi, 6. Alfred Duncan, 7. Giacomo Bonaventura, 8. Josip Brekalo, 9. Arthur Melo, 10. Nicolas Gonzalez, 11. Lucas Beltran

Both of the teams have given the same gameplay performance, so it is hard to predict which team will face victory. The gameplay of both teams are same which makes this upcoming match more interesting. The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on JioCinema. It is also being said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match a lot. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.