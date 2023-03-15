NAP vs FRK Live Score Dream11 Prediction UEFA Champions League Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The PLAYOFFS of the UEFA Champions League have begun and those who have been watching every single match of the league, are all aware of the upcoming matches once again. As we know that the games have finished and now, the qualifying teams are playing their matches with the opposite team. Once again, UEFA Champions League is introducing one more match tonight where team Napoli (NAP) and team Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) will face off each other on the football ground. Both teams have already become a part of several matches and now, they are going to face another match tonight.

In this article, we will try to provide all the necessary details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineup players which is important to share with everyone. Some of the players such as Raspadori G, Dina Ebimbe J, Kolo Muami R, Lindstrom J, and Wenig M will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries from the last matches. Taylor A will be the selected referee of the match and it will be held at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. Keep reading this article to know more details here.

NAP vs FRK Match Details

Team Names:- Napoli (NAP) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK)

League:- UEFA Champions League

Venue:- Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples)

Date:- Thursday, 16th March 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

NAP vs FRK Squad Player

Napoli (NAP):- Mathias Olivera, Victor Osimhen, Leo Ostigard, Bartosz Bereszynski, Gianluca Gaetano, Tanguy Ndombele, Alessio Zerbin, Diego Demme, Valerio Boffelli, Karim Zedadka, Davide Marfella, Hubert Idasiak, Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui, Eljif Elmas, Giovanni Simeone, Giacomo Raspadori, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Hirving Lozano, Pierluigi Gollini, Juan Jesus, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, and Andre Zambo Anguissa.

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK):- Mario Gotze, Philipp Max, Christopher Lenz, Eric Ebimbe, Simon Simoni, Hrvoje Smolcic, Faride Alidou, Marcel Wenig, Jan Schroder, Jens Grahl, Diant Ramaj, Kristijan Jakic, Aurelio Buta, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow, Randal Kolo Muani, Sebastian Rode, Rafael Santos Borre, Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Obite Evan NDicka, Jesper Lindstrom, Paxten Aaronson, Makoto Hasebe, Ansgar Knauff, Mehdi Loune, Timothy Chandler, Jannik Horz, Nacho Ferri, Almamy Toure, Matteo Bignetti, and Lucas Alario.

NAP vs FRK Lineups Player

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mathias Olivera, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK):- Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Obite Evan N’Dicka, Kristijan Jakic, Aurelio Buta, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow, Jesper Lindstrom, Mario Gotze, Philipp Max, and Randal Kolo Muani.

NAP vs FRK Match Prediction

Last month, both teams played against each other and team NAP won the match. Today, they are coming back with one more battle. As we can see in their last five matches, team NAP has won 4 matches out of the last 5 matches where they lost one match. Another side, team FRK has just a single match out of the last 5 matches. As per the reports, team NAP has better chance to win this match due to their last performances.