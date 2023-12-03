NAP vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Napoli vs Internazionale Serie A League

The Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is going to be played between the teams Napoli (NAP) and the opponent team (INT). Both of the teams have so many fans worldwide who are very excited about this match and waiting for this match. It will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and it will begin to play at 01:15 am on Monday 4 December 2023. It is expected that it will be one of the best matches of this league. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of many audiences and viewers. Both teams are going to play their 14th match as well as the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league. Napoli has faced seven wins, three draws, or three losses in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. Internazionale has faced ten wins, two draws, or one loss and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams have strong players in their teams and the will give their best until the end.

NAP vs INT (Napoli vs Internazionale) Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Internazionale (NAP vs INT)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 4th December 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

NAP vs INT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

NAP vs INT (Napoli vs Internazionale) Starting 11

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Amir Rrahmani, 4. Juan Jesus, 5. Natan Souza, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Piotr Zielinski, 8. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 10. Matteo Politano, 11. Giovanni Simeone