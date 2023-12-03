CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

NAP vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Napoli vs Internazionale Serie A League

19 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is going to be played between the teams Napoli (NAP) and the opponent team (INT). Both of the teams have so many fans worldwide who are very excited about this match and waiting for this match. It will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and it will begin to play at 01:15 am on Monday 4 December 2023. It is expected that it will be one of the best matches of this league. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

NAP vs INT Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of many audiences and viewers. Both teams are going to play their 14th match as well as the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league. Napoli has faced seven wins, three draws, or three losses in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. Internazionale has faced ten wins, two draws, or one loss and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams have strong players in their teams and the will give their best until the end.

NAP vs INT (Napoli vs Internazionale) Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Internazionale (NAP vs INT)
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Monday, 4th December 2023
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
NAP vs INT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

NAP vs INT (Napoli vs Internazionale) Starting 11

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Amir Rrahmani, 4. Juan Jesus, 5. Natan Souza, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Piotr Zielinski, 8. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 10. Matteo Politano, 11. Giovanni Simeone

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Stefan De Vrij, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Federico Dimarco, 5. Francesco Acerbi, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Hakan Calhanoglu, 8. Denzel Dumfries, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram

Presently, it is quite hard to predict the team winning prediction of both teams because the last matches of both teams were mostly similar and amazing. Inter has more chances to win this match against Napoli but nothing can be said, so watch and enjoy. It will be live broadcast on JioCinema and some verified sites. No player is suffering from any injury and all will give their best. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

