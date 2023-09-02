NAP vs LAZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Napoli vs Lazio Serie A Scorecard

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Serie A League. This match is going to be played between two teams: Napoli (NAP) and Lazzio (LAZ). This amazing football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday 3 September 2023. This match is going to take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. There are so many fans waiting for this upcoming football match and they are hitting the search engine to know more, so here we share the complete details about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Napoli has played two matches in which they faced victory in both matches and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. On the other hand, Lazio had also played two matches but this faced an unwell response by losing both matches. It is shared that both teams had played many head-to-head matches but this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and lots of fans are waiting to enjoy this upcoming match.

NAP vs LAZ (Napoli vs Lazzio) Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Lazio (NAP vs LAZ)

Tournament: Serie A

Date: Sunday, 3rd September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

NAP vs LAZ Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

NAP vs LAZ (Napoli vs Lazzio) Starting 11

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Amir Rrahmani, 4. Juan Jesus, 5. Mathias Olivera, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Piotr Zielinski, 8. Matteo Politano, 9. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 10. Victor Osimhen, 11. Giacomo Raspadori

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Patricio Gil, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Luca Pellegrini, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Felipe Anderson, 8. Matias Vecino, 9. Mattia Zaccagni, 10. Valentin Castellanos, 11. Ciro Immobile

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who has any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.