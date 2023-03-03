NAP vs LAZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Serie A Napoli vs Lazio Serie A Scorecard

Serie A is back with one more match tonight. Well, the wonderful league is known for introducing some of the best matches in the previous days and now, the fans are getting much excited to watch the next battle that will be held within a few hours. Let us tell you that the two teams Napoli (NAP) and Lazio (LAZ) will face off against each other on the football ground. We know that you are also excited about the match and easily, you can watch the next match on the football ground. The tickets are available on the official website of the league.

In this article, we would like to share some important details of the match and those who are creating their own teams on Dream11 and Fantasy app, they can win a huge amount of money by winning tonight’s match by your team. Before creating the teams, we would like to inform you that some of the players such as Raspadori G, Rui M and Casale N will not be a part of the match. Along with this, Pedro will remain questionable until the match begins.

NAP vs LAZ Match Details

Team Names:- Napoli (NAP) vs Lazio (LAZ)

League:- Serie A

Venue:- Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Date:- Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time:- 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

NAP vs LAZ Squad Players

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret, Stanislav Lobotka, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Valerio Boffelli, Karim Zedadka, Davide Marfella, Hubert Idasiak, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Giacomo Raspadori, Pierluigi Gollini, Juan Jesus, Leo Ostigard, Bartosz Bereszynski, Mathias Olivera, Eljif Elmas, Giovanni Simeone, Gianluca Gaetano, Tanguy Ndombele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Alessio Zerbin, Matteo Politano, and Diego Demme.

Lazio (LAZ):- Ivan Provedel, Patricio Gil, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Matias Vecino, Fabio Ruggeri, Luis Maximiano, Matteo Cancellieri, Stefan Radu, Mario Gila, Federico Magro, Mohamed Fares, Romano Floriani, Marco Bertini, Luka Romero, Marius Adamonis, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Nicolo Casale, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Luca Pellegrini, Diego Gonzalez, Toma Basic, Marcos Antonio, Elseid Hysaj, Alessio Romagnoli, and Mattia Zaccagni.

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Stanislav Lobotka, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lazio (LAZ):- Ivan Provedel, Patricio Gil, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Nicolo Casale, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro, Felipe Anderson, and Ciro Immobile.

NAP vs LAZ Match Prediction

Maybe, the match is going to be a little difficult for both teams to win. As we can see that team Napoli is at the 1st spot with 24 matches where they won 21 matches and loss a single match. Another side, team Lazio is at the 4th spot with 24 matches where they won 13 matches and lost 5 matches. As per the expert advice, team Napoli has a better chance to win this match tonight.