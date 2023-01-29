Who Will Win NAP vs ROM Serie A Match? Dream11 Prediction & Lineups Players, Napoli vs AS Roma:- Many football leagues have caught the attention of football lover this year and Serie A is one of them. The league has been coming with back-to-back matches for fans across the world and every single fan is eagerly waiting to watch the matches of the league. With another and another match, the league is all set to introduce one more match for the fans. Yes, the league is coming back with one more match where team Napoli (NAP) and team AS Roma (ROM) will come face to face on the football ground.

Through this article, we will provide all the necessary details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineups. Before choosing the best lineup player of today’s match, let us remind you that there are many players who will not be a part of tonight’s match because of their injuries. Celik Z, Darboe E, and Wijnaldum G will not be a part of the match tonight so, if you are going to choose them for your lineups teams so, you are taking the wrong step. Here, we are going to share some details like time, date, venue, and more.

NAP vs ROM Match Details

Team Names:- Napoli (NAP) vs AS Roma (ROM)

League:- Serie A

Venue:- Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples)

Date:- Monday, January 30, 2023

Time:- 01:15 AM IST

NAP vs ROM Squad Player

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Piotr Zielinski, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Giovanni Simeone, Giacomo Raspadori, Juan Jesus, Hubert Idasiak, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mathias Olivera, Eljif Elmas, Tanguy Ndombele, Hirving Lozano, Salvatore Sirigu, Diego Demme, Valerio Boffelli, Karim Zedadka, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Alessio Zerbin, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Davide Marfella, Stanislav Lobotka, Leo Ostigard, Mario Rui, Bartosz Bereszynski, and Gianluca Gaetano.

AS Roma (ROM):- Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Nicola Zalewski, Nemanja Matic, Tammy Abraham, Paulo Dybala, Claudio Cassano, Mile Svilar, Georginio Wijnaldum, Giacomo Faticanti, Matias Vina, Filippo Missori, Mady Camara, Ola Solbakken, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Marash Kumbulla, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Edoardo Bove, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jordan Majchrzak, Rick Karsdorp, Eldor Shomurodov, Leonardo Spinazzola, Luigi Cherubini, Andrea Belotti, Ebrima Darboe, Pietro Boer, William Bianda, Ante Coric, Benjamin Tahirovic, and Cristian Volpato.

NAP vs ROM Lineups Player

Napoli (NAP):- Alex Meret,Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mario Rui, Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Piotr Zielinski.

AS Roma (ROM):- Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Bryan Cristante, Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

NAP vs ROM Match Prediction

Finally, the match is about to begin in just a few hours and many fans want to know the prediction of the match so, team NAP is in the 1st spot with 19 matches where they won 16 matches and lost just 1 match. Another side, team ROM is in the 6th spot with 19 matches where they won 11 matches and face 4 lose in the last all matches. Well, the winning expertise goes with team NAP because of their brilliant performance in the league.